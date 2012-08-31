SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Force India Formula One driver Paul Di Resta is hoping to appoint a new manager in the next few weeks while lawyers deal with the fall-out of his split from Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony.

The Scot, managed by Hamilton senior until his home race at Silverstone in early July, told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix that he would not let the off-track issues become a distraction.

"I have been thinking a lot, it was nice to have that time off and just really see where I am in life and what I am doing," he said as Formula One re-grouped after the August break for the 12th race of the season.

"I am content at the moment and certainly in the near future I need to make a clear decision on what exactly I am doing - where I need to be to explore my opportunities best," he said.

Di Resta said a decision on a new manager would be made "relatively soon".

The Scot has close ties with Mercedes, with whom he won the German touring cars (DTM) title, and has been talked of as a possible signing by that team if Michael Schumacher decides to retire at the end of the year.

The driver said he was focusing on his racing while his lawyer took care of the dispute with the father of McLaren's 2008 world champion.

"I'm very confident and very comfortable with the information he (the lawyer) has got...he's dealing with it in the appropriate manner, he's the right person to do it," said the Scot.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported in Britain last month that Hamilton is suing for wrongful termination of his contract and loss of earnings.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)