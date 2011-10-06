Facts and figures for Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand
Prix at Suzuka:
Lap distance: 5.807km (3.608 miles)
Total distance: 53 laps, 307.471 km (191.062 miles)
Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 1:31.540
(2005)
2010 pole position: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull
1:30.785
Start time: 1500 (7 a.m. British time)
- - - -
Resume of past Japanese Grand Prix:
2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull
Vettel led a Red Bull one-two, winning from pole for the second year in a
row. McLaren's Lewis Hamilton had a nightmare weekend after three retirements in
his previous four races. He suffered an ear infection, crashed in Friday
practice, was handed a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change
and then had problems with the new gearbox in the race.
-
2009 - Vettel, Red Bull
Vettel chalked up his third win of the season while Jenson
Button inched closer to the title with an eighth place after
collecting a five place starting penalty in a chaotic
qualifying. Italy's Jarno Trulli was second for Toyota, with
Lewis Hamilton third for McLaren. Brawn GP were left a
half-point from the constructors' championship.
-
2008 - Fernando Alonso (Spain), Renault
Alonso took his second win in a row while McLaren's Hamilton
started on pole at Fuji but finished 12th after a drive-through
penalty for cutting across Raikkonen in a dash for the first
corner. Hamilton and title rival Felipe Massa collided on lap
two, sending the Briton to the back of the field.
-
2007 - Lewis Hamilton (Britain), McLaren
Hamilton chalked up his fourth win of the season to go 12
points clear of team mate Alonso with two races remaining.
Alonso crashed out in the heavy spray at Fuji.
-
2006 - Alonso, Renault
Alonso, who started in fifth place, hailed his surprise win
at Suzuka as a gift from God after an engine failure 17 laps
from the end left Michael Schumacher's title hopes in tatters.
The result left Alonso 10 points clear with one race remaining.
- - - -
The Suzuka circuit, built in 1962 as a test track for Honda
motorcycles, first hosted a grand prix in 1987.
Shaped in a figure of eight, the technically challenging
circuit offers long fast corners, 310kph straights and short
testing curves.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)