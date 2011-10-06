Facts and figures for Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand

Prix at Suzuka:

Lap distance: 5.807km (3.608 miles)

Total distance: 53 laps, 307.471 km (191.062 miles)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 1:31.540

(2005)

2010 pole position: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

1:30.785

Start time: 1500 (7 a.m. British time)

- - - -

Resume of past Japanese Grand Prix:

2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

Vettel led a Red Bull one-two, winning from pole for the second year in a

row. McLaren's Lewis Hamilton had a nightmare weekend after three retirements in

his previous four races. He suffered an ear infection, crashed in Friday

practice, was handed a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change

and then had problems with the new gearbox in the race.

-

2009 - Vettel, Red Bull

Vettel chalked up his third win of the season while Jenson

Button inched closer to the title with an eighth place after

collecting a five place starting penalty in a chaotic

qualifying. Italy's Jarno Trulli was second for Toyota, with

Lewis Hamilton third for McLaren. Brawn GP were left a

half-point from the constructors' championship.

-

2008 - Fernando Alonso (Spain), Renault

Alonso took his second win in a row while McLaren's Hamilton

started on pole at Fuji but finished 12th after a drive-through

penalty for cutting across Raikkonen in a dash for the first

corner. Hamilton and title rival Felipe Massa collided on lap

two, sending the Briton to the back of the field.

-

2007 - Lewis Hamilton (Britain), McLaren

Hamilton chalked up his fourth win of the season to go 12

points clear of team mate Alonso with two races remaining.

Alonso crashed out in the heavy spray at Fuji.

-

2006 - Alonso, Renault

Alonso, who started in fifth place, hailed his surprise win

at Suzuka as a gift from God after an engine failure 17 laps

from the end left Michael Schumacher's title hopes in tatters.

The result left Alonso 10 points clear with one race remaining.

- - - -

The Suzuka circuit, built in 1962 as a test track for Honda

motorcycles, first hosted a grand prix in 1987.

Shaped in a figure of eight, the technically challenging

circuit offers long fast corners, 310kph straights and short

testing curves.

