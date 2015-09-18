SINGAPORE Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have played down the team's improved performance in Friday's practise sessions for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Raikkonen set the second fastest time and Vettel the fifth best but both were adamant Mercedes had not shown their true pace so the results were largely irrelevant.

"It was a normal practise session, we were doing our normal things and everything worked more or less ok," said the Finn, who split the two Red Bulls and was ahead of both Mercedes'.

"As usual, Mercedes will be very strong and also Red Bull seems to be quite quick here, but today it's only

Friday and it's hard to judge from the lap times.

"Hopefully tomorrow we'll have a good day and then we'll

go from there."

Vettel was also reluctant to read too much into the performances of his rivals, particularly Mercedes who have taken pole position in all 12 races this year, winning 10 of them.

"It is always difficult to make predictions after the Friday sessions. In general, I think it was a good day for us. The car seems to work, but other than that I think we can still improve," the German said.

"Obviously, we can expect the Mercedes to be quick tomorrow. I don't know what happened to them today, they looked a bit slow, but for sure they will change it for tomorrow.

"We know that the Mercedes don't show everything on Friday, and as expected the Red Bulls are fairly quick as well."

Vettel is the only driver to break the Mercedes domination this season, winning the Chinese and Hungarian Grands Prix.

And the 28-year-old has great memories of Singapore, having won at the tricky street circuit three times on the trot from 2011-13.

"I like the circuit, it is a big challenge," he said.

"There's a lot of corners, it is a long lap and it's not easy to get everything right.

"For tomorrow we should be a bit quicker, but it is only Friday and we should keep our feet on the ground."

(Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Martyn Herman)