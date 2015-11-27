ABU DHABI Hong Kong racer Adderley Fong will test with Sauber in Abu Dhabi next week after Formula One's season-ending race at the Yas Marina circuit, the Swiss-based team said on Friday.

Fong will aim to complete 300 kilometres to qualify for the extension of his super licence, the team said in a statement.

The 25-year-old, whose ambition is to become China's first Formula One racing driver, tested for Sauber in Valencia and Abu Dhabi last year but has been a development driver for Mercedes-powered Lotus this season.

Lotus's future remains uncertain, with that financially-struggling team hoping to be taken over by former owners Renault.

