YEONGAM, South Korea Force India drivers Adrian Sutil and Paul Di Resta made their apologies to rivals and colleagues on Sunday after a disappointing Korean Grand Prix for the Formula One team.

Sutil went to apologise to Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber for skidding into his car, which then caught fire after the side impact burst an oil radiator.

It was the second successive race in which Webber had retired with his car in flames.

"I hit Webber so I apologise for ending his race. It's a disappointing end to the race because I believe there was still a chance of a point," said Sutil, who was classified 20th despite not finishing.

Di Resta was the first retirement of the race, going out on lap 24 - the Scot's sixth grand prix in a row without scoring a point.

"I have to hold my hands up and apologise to the team. Maybe I took a little bit too much kerb and that's sent me off the track," he explained.

"The way we've set the car up means it has been quite edgy and difficult to drive, and that's what has caught me out today," he added.

Force India remained sixth overall in the championship but slipped further behind McLaren, who scored five points and are now on 81 - 19 clear of the Indian-owned team.

