Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Provisional starting grid for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday
1. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 6. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 11. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 14. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 15. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 17. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 18. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 21. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 24. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari
Note: Maldonado drops 10 grid places for causing a collision in final practice. Schumacher drops five grid places for causing a collision at Spanish Grand Prix. Perez races at stewards' discretion having failed to set a time within 107 percent requirement.
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.