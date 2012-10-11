Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France speaks to journalists in the paddock ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

YEONGAM, South Korea Lotus driver Romain Grosjean apologised to Mark Webber on Thursday for a collision that wrecked the Australian's race in Japan last weekend and vowed to do everything possible to stay out of trouble in future.

Red Bull's Webber had started on the front row and angrily confronted the Frenchman, whom he dubbed a 'first-lap nutcase', in the Suzuka paddock after fighting back from last to ninth in the race.

Grosjean assured Webber, sitting just in front of him in a news conference ahead of Sunday's Korean Grand Prix, that he completely understood his Formula One rival's frustration and anger.

"I'm clearly conscious of the risk at the start, I'm working on changing quite a lot of things but work doesn't come from one day to the other one. There is a process going on," he told reporters.

"I said I was very sorry. I'm not stupid and I'm conscious of the risk. And hopefully by now it will be different and I will not make the mistake of focusing on the wrong targets."

Grosjean, who drove into Webber while focusing more on Mexican Sergio Perez's Sauber, has finished on the podium three times this season but has also been involved in a spate of first-lap incidents.

A rash start at the Belgian Grand Prix last month dumped Ferrari's championship leader Fernando Alonso out of the race, with the airborne Lotus flying over the Spaniard's car and narrowly missing his head.

The Frenchman, in his first full season in the sport, was banned for the Italian Grand Prix to try to drive home the safety message.

Grosjean said avoiding any contact on the first lap was his clear objective and added that his own team were not happy with what he saw as a cycle of things going bad.

"In the team we spoke quite a lot; they are not happy, I am not happy the way we have been going through the first laps," he said. "There are 550 people working at Enstone (the team factory in England) to give us the best car and if you ruin everything in the first 100 metres it's not good.

"I'm conscious of all of that and will try to take as many precautions as possible to go through the first lap - and then normally in the race we are OK," said the driver.

Webber said he accepted the apology.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)