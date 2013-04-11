Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton cancelled his media engagements and returned to his hotel after feeling unwell at the Chinese Grand Prix on Thursday.
A Mercedes team spokeswoman said the 2008 Formula One world champion, who moved from McLaren at the end of last season, would be back at the circuit for scheduled practice on Friday.
Mercedes won in China last year with Germany's Nico Rosberg, their first grand prix victory since they returned as a works team in 2010 after pulling out in 1955.
Briton Hamilton finished third in last month's Malaysian Grand Prix, the race before China and second of the 19-round season, after the team ordered their drivers to hold position because of concerns they could run out of fuel.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund are counting on their attacking form, despite the absence of injured Marco Reus, to reverse a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Benfica for their Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.