BARCELONA Title-chasing Lewis Hamilton has ruled out enlisting the services of a sports psychologist even if his Mercedes Formula One bosses have consulted one in their quest to make the championship-leading team even stronger.

Ceri Evans, a former New Zealand football captain who went on to work with the All Blacks before they won the 2011 rugby World Cup, worked with the team throughout the weekend of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai last month.

Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff and technical director Paddy Lowe are keen on using sports psychology to help engineers and mechanics but there has been no suggestion of extending that to drivers.

Hamilton, the 2008 champion who has won the last three races and could take the overall lead on Sunday from team mate Nico Rosberg, made clear at the Spanish Grand Prix on Thursday that he would do his own thing.

"It has zero impact on me. Zero," he told reporters. "I don't speak to anyone like that. It was really for the team. The team want to be the best everywhere.

"It's sometimes good to get outsiders' points of view on the way you carry yourself, the way the team communicates and all those different things. I'm sure they are just trying to make sure they are doing everything as good as they could do.

"For me as a driver, it's not something I feel I need," added the Briton.

"I've been racing since I was eight years old and I've won every championship that I've competed in at some point in my life and all I've needed is me and my family."

Mercedes have won all four races this season, with four pole positions, and have finished the last three grands prix one-two.

Rosberg, who won the season-opening race in Australia, has a four-point lead over Hamilton due to the Briton's retirement because of technical problems in Melbourne.

Hamilton, who has spent time relaxing with his on-off-on girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger in California since China, said life was "incredible" at the moment.

"Of course when you're winning, that's when everything's great," he said.

"I think now we're just trying to keep our heads down and just remain focused and not get carried away with what we've experienced in the last couple of months. But I'm very excited for this weekend and what's to come."

