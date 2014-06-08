Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
MONTREAL Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton retired from the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday after fighting for the lead with Mercedes team mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg.
The retirement, after the two Mercedes cars had raced side by side and touched on lap 46 at the Circuit Gille Villeneuve, was the 2008 world champion's second blank of the season.
It also ended his dominant team's hopes of a sixth one-two finish in seven races.
(Reporting by Steve Keating)
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.