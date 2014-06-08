Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts on the podium after taking the second place in the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MONTREAL Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton retired from the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday after fighting for the lead with Mercedes team mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg.

The retirement, after the two Mercedes cars had raced side by side and touched on lap 46 at the Circuit Gille Villeneuve, was the 2008 world champion's second blank of the season.

It also ended his dominant team's hopes of a sixth one-two finish in seven races.

(Reporting by Steve Keating)