LONDON Lewis Hamilton has come a long way since he seized his first Formula One title in 2008 with a sensational last gasp overtake that turned the 23-year-old Briton into the youngest ever champion.

It seems amazing now, looking back after a career of nearly 150 races, that Hamilton is pushing 30 and still has only that one championship to his credit while 27-year-old Sebastian Vettel has won four.

Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender could put Hamilton back on top at last, with the Mercedes driver leading team mate Nico Rosberg by 17 points and needing only a second place despite the unprecedented double points on offer.

It will be not before time for the grandson of West Indian immigrants who has risen from an underprivileged background to be hailed as one of the most dazzling and quickest natural talents in the sport.

For the Briton, however, it feels like yesterday.

"People talk about how long it's been since I won the title, but I honestly feel like I'm fighting for my first world championship all over again," he said ahead of the looming 'Duel in the Desert'.

"Sure, I'm older and maybe a little bit wiser than I was back then. I've learnt a lot in the years since 2008. But I'm still the same driver. I still have the same hunger, the same will to win and I've been giving it everything I've got from the word go this season."

Hamilton could have taken the crown in his sensational 2007 rookie season, losing out to Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen by a single point after a stormy year at McLaren alongside Spain's double champion Fernando Alonso.

The two are friends again, mutually recognising the other's greatness in a sport where they are now among the veterans.

In 2008, Hamilton made hard work of winning the title but this year he has won 10 races to Rosberg's five and is the clear bookmakers' favourite.

Those who feared he would lose out to Rosberg on engineering knowhow and setup, and that his aggressive style would be far heavier on the tyres than his smoother rival, have been confounded. He has even been using less fuel.

"I know I am more prepared now than I have ever been. I am stronger now that I was then (in 2008) both mentally and physically," Hamilton told reporters recently.

Some of the old demons, which triggered controversy and criticism in his six years at McLaren, have at least been tamed if not banished entirely.

Once seen as emotionally immature and over-controlled by McLaren group boss Ron Dennis, Hamilton is now his own man and all the happier for it.

No longer in need of a manager, and enjoying his father's company more, the best known driver of his generation seems more confident about who he is and where he is headed.

Mercedes hired him as a winner and have been happy to let him do just that and be himself, recognising that he has matured.

"He feels in a better place in his life," said motorsport head Toto Wolff. "He has sorted out some of his private issues, has a good relationship and feels at home in the team and that the personalities with whom he deals have been open to him."

