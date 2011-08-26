McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waits in the garage during the first practice session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Formula One world champions Red Bull can expect to start next season as the team to beat yet again but their advantage is likely to be short-lived, according to McLaren's Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull won both titles last year and Sebastian Vettel is heading for his second successive title with an 85 point lead at present over Australian team mate Mark Webber after winning six of 11 races.

The champions have also started every race so far on pole position.

However McLaren and Ferrari have closed the gap after starting the year on the back foot and have, between them, won the last three races.

"I think every team probably thinks 'Damn, we need to be doing better' and so they are all working on next year's car now in the hope that next year's car will be better than their's (the Red Bull)," Hamilton told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

"But we are kind of taking a half and half view," he added, explaining that McLaren felt they could reap rewards in 2012 by improving and learning from this year's car as much as possible.

"They (Red Bull) have had almost the same car from 2009...that same design has just evolved and got better and better," added the 26-year-old who won at Spa last year.

"We had a terrible car in 2009 and we scrapped that car and built a new car in 2010. We scrapped that and got a new car in 2011. We're probably going to have the same car as this year for next year so we should be closer," said the Briton.

"But their car will probably be another evolution of this year's car again."

Hamilton said McLaren could at least halve the gap and expect to be on Red Bull's pace after a few races rather than half a season in.

"I may be wrong but I have no doubts that they (Red Bull) will be very, very strong at the beginning of next season," said the 2008 champion.

"But we've shown that we are competitive, we've got the strength to power through and beat them at certain points of the year."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Dave Thompson)