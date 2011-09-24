McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain dries off after the qualifying session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Lewis Hamilton looked for positives after a refuelling problem wrecked his chance of fighting for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

McLaren's 2008 world champion, winner on the floodlit street circuit in 2009, was only able to get one early run in during the third spell of qualifying as the team were unable to get sufficient fuel in his car before time ran out.

That saw him drop from provisional second on the grid to fourth while Red Bull's Mark Webber and his own team mate Jenson Button leap-frogged ahead.

Hamilton, though, was philosophical about the incident at the Marina Bay street circuit.

"They were trying to fill the car up but there was no fuel going in, so the time was running out and we just couldn't get going," he told reporters before heading into his team's motorhome.

"Well... this is racing and there's been lots of mistakes from me, we're a team and this kind of thing happens.

"But I feel positive, because on my lap I was pretty good... I think if I went back out I would have been a bit quicker so that's a positive for tomorrow."

"We're not in a bad position. I think we probably could have been on the front row, we had more time in the bag.

"The pace is good, I feel good for tomorrow -- from fourth, we can only go forwards."

Red Bull's runaway championship leader Sebastian Vettel is on pole position. With 284 points already in the bank he can win the championship on Sunday with five races remaining.

The following four drivers -- Fernando Alonso (172), Button (167), Webber (167) and Hamilton (158) -- are all closely grouped, however, with just 14 points separating second placed Alonso and Hamilton in fifth.

