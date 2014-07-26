BUDAPEST Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes caught fire in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The following factbox details the Briton's Formula One setbacks this season as he challenges team mate Nico Rosberg for the title.

- - - -

HUNGARY - July 27

Car caught fire in first phase of qualifying. Mercedes blamed a fuel leak. Hamilton, who qualified 21st, fears gearbox and engine will need changing which will incur a penalty. Briton set to start from pitlane. Rosberg on pole.

-

GERMANY - July 20

Front brake disc failed in first phase of qualifying. Hamilton's car pitched hard into barriers and he started in 20th place. Rosberg on pole. Hamilton ended up third in race won by his team mate.

-

BRITAIN - July 6

Hamilton qualified sixth after aborting his final lap, while on provisional pole, on the mistaken assumption that he could not go any quicker in wet conditions. The track dried faster than expected and Rosberg took pole. Hamilton ended up winning after the German suffered his first race retirement.

-

AUSTRIA - June 22

Hamilton failed to set a lap time in the final phase of qualifying after his first effort was disallowed for exceeding the track limits. He then spun on his second lap. Hamilton started ninth, with Rosberg third. Brazilian Felipe Massa took pole for Williams. Hamilton ended up second, Rosberg won.

-

CANADA - June 8

Rosberg took pole with Hamilton starting second, at a favourite circuit. "It just wasn't the greatest qualifying session," said the Briton. "Sometimes you have good ones, sometimes you have bad ones." Hamilton then retired with a rear brake problem. Daniel Ricciardo won for Red Bull.

-

MONACO - May 25

A controversial pole for Rosberg, who locked up in the final seconds and skidded down an escape road, bringing out yellow flags that prevented Hamilton - behind him on his final quick lap - going faster. The relationship between the two became severely strained as a result. Rosberg won.

-

SPAIN - May 11

Hamilton won from pole

-

CHINA - April 20

Hamilton won from pole

-

BAHRAIN - April 6

Rosberg took pole after a last lap error by Hamilton, who ran wide. The Briton had been quickest throughout practice. Hamilton won the race.

-

MALAYSIA - March 30

Hamilton won from pole

-

AUSTRALIA - March 16

Hamilton took pole position but retired from the race on the third lap with an engine problem. Rosberg won.

