BUDAPEST The Hungarian Grand Prix has signed a contract extension to stay on the calendar until 2021, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone told Reuters before Sunday's race.

The race at the Hungaroring has been a fixture since its debut in 1986 as Formula One's first in Eastern Europe and behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain'.

Only Monaco and Italy's Monza circuits have been on the calendar for longer uninterrupted spells.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)