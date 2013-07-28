Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
BUDAPEST The Hungarian Grand Prix has signed a contract extension to stay on the calendar until 2021, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone told Reuters before Sunday's race.
The race at the Hungaroring has been a fixture since its debut in 1986 as Formula One's first in Eastern Europe and behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain'.
Only Monaco and Italy's Monza circuits have been on the calendar for longer uninterrupted spells.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.