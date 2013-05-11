Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
BARCELONA Germany's Nico Rosberg gave Mercedes their third pole position in succession on Saturday with a front row lockout at the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix.
The pole was Rosberg's second in a row and he was joined at the front by British team mate Lewis Hamilton, the 2008 world champion who took pole in China last month.
Red Bull's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel qualified third with Finland's Kimi Raikkonen alongside for Lotus.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, the local favourite at his home race, will start fifth.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
Defender Ben Gibson has urged Middlesbrough to focus on improving their form rather than banking on relegation rivals dropping points after Saturday's loss at Stoke City extended the club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.