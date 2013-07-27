Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for the third practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the third practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Lewis Hamilton scorched to his third pole position in a row for Mercedes in searing track temperatures at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 2008 world champion, a three times winner in Hungary with McLaren, lapped the Hungaroring circuit with a best time of one minute 19.388 seconds to deny Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel the top slot.

Triple champion Vettel, who leads Ferrari's Fernando Alonso in the standings by 34 points after nine of 19 races, could manage only 1:19.426 with the track temperature hitting 50 degrees earlier in the session.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean qualified third for Lotus with Hamilton's German team mate Nico Rosberg fourth. Alonso will start fifth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)