Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jan Van De Vel

LONDON The 'Sebastian Vettel 2011 Formula One world champion' caps and T-shirts must surely be on order now, despite Red Bull refusing to take anything for granted after the German's seventh win of the season in Belgium.

Vettel has the title in the bag, having stretched his lead over Australian team mate Mark Webber to 92 points with seven races remaining, but he and his team preferred to focus on hidden perils ahead Sunday.

"There are seven races to go, still a lot of points available on the board," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told reporters asking whether it was all over after his team's one-two victory at Spa-Francorchamps.

"That's our seventh win this year, our 12th pole (out of 12), we've a 100 percent finishing record, but we don't underestimate our rivals.

"There will be no complacency. We're heads down, focussed on the next race, and not thinking anything is done and dusted at this point in time."

Horner said Webber, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday still without a win this year, would be allowed to challenge his team mate as ever.

The mathematics, however, suggests that the pretence will not be needed for much longer.

There is every chance of Vettel celebrating his second successive title at least three races before the end of the season if not four.

Vettel has made a point of ignoring his tally, saying he just wants to win all the remaining races and let the figures take care of themselves, but even he is sounding less than convincing when expressing doubts about the outcome.

"Of course I'm very happy with today's result and I know that it's very important to finish ahead of those guys," he said.

"But it's still a long way and if you just look at last year...if you look at how quickly things can change, if you are out in two races and someone else is having a good couple of races, it could change."

FIVE CONTENDERS

Vettel had not led the standings at all last year until he won the Abu Dhabi season ender and leapfrogged Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Webber for the title.

Last year was very different, however, with the title battle going down to the wire and four drivers mathematically in the hunt to the end.

This time around, Vettel has led from day one and his points lead is now such that he could skip the next three races and still be leading by 17 points in South Korea even if Webber were to rattle off three wins in a row.

Vettel's remaining handful of rivals have already effectively thrown in the towel.

Apart from Webber, only Alonso (102 points behind) and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button remain mathematically in contention and all are now much more focussed on winning individual races than fighting for an impossible title.

"Everyone should forget about the title because it is not going to happen," said Hamilton after crashing out and being left 113 points behind the German.

"I don't think we're thinking about the championship," echoed Button, 110 off the lead. "As we always say we're just going to go to every race and try and win it."

McLaren team boss Martin Whitmarsh said the rest of the season could still serve up plenty of entertainment, even without the suspense of the title battle.

"As full-time professionals in Formula One, we are immersed in championships but the punter that watches on television wants a great show, and we are doing that," he said.

"I'd rather it was a great show with silver and red cars at the front, but we're working on that."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)