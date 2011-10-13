McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain speaks during the news conference ahead of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

YEONGAM, South Korea Lewis Hamilton moved to patch up relations with Ferrari's Felipe Massa on Thursday but made clear he would not be fussed if the Brazilian let their Formula One feud fester on.

"If he doesn't want to be a grown up about it, then that's fine," he told reporters ahead of the Korean Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Massa have clashed on track at three races, most recently in Japan last weekend when the Brazilian again called on the governing body to take action against his rival for what he considered aggressive driving.

Race stewards at Suzuka investigated the incident, that saw Massa lose a front wing endplate in the collision while challenging for fourth place, during the race but decided not to take any action.

Massa told reporters at Yeongam that he had spoken to race director Charlie Whiting about Hamilton and would not be seeking the driver out to clear the air or making any formal complaint.

Hamilton, who beat Massa to the 2008 title by a single point, hopes the two can bury the hatchet and move on.

"Of course the situation has not been great for some time now," said Hamilton, preparing for McLaren's 700th Formula One race.

"I've always had respect for Felipe and still do today, regardless of the negative comments that he's constantly coming up with.

"It's easy in this sport, when you're competitive and in the heat of the moment, to say things that perhaps you don't mean, whether or not he does mean them," added the 26-year-old.

"But regardless I've tried to show respect, particularly in the last race. I'm very, very sorry for that. I really didn't see him. I've just seen the replay today and he was quite far up the outside of me but out of my mirrors.

"I think I've been in the wrong place in the last few races," continued Hamilton.

"I hope that in the future we can put our guards down and he can be cool with me again. I'm cool with him, so I have no problems with him."

