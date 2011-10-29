NOIDA, India Narain Karthikeyan, the only Indian in Sunday's inaugural Indian Formula One Grand Prix, was handed a five-place penalty on the starting grid on Saturday for impeding Michael Schumacher in qualifying.

The good news for the Chennai-born driver was that he qualified 22nd and will still start 23rd -- but on the clean side of the grid -- for struggling HRT after others also picked up penalties.

Schumacher, the sport's most successful driver with seven championships and 91 wins, starts 11th for Mercedes.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Sonia Oxley)