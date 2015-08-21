Second placed Red Bull Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia (R) celebrates on the podium next to Ferrari Formula One team leader Maurizio Arrivabene (C) and winner Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) after the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the... REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Russian Daniil Kvyat collected his second reprimand of the Formula One season, and Red Bull were fined 10,000 euros (7,234 poundsd), after an unsafe release from the pit garage in Belgian Grand Prix practice on Friday.

A third reprimand in a season would trigger an automatic 10 place grid penalty for the driver.

Race stewards found that Kvyat's car was released as Williams' Brazilian Felipe Massa was approaching in second practice and the Russian also "did not pay sufficient attention".

Kvyat was previously reprimanded in Austria for another pitlane infringement.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)