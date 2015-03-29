Tennis - Venus beats Kerber in Miami, Konta ousts Halep
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
SEPANG, Malaysia The Malaysian Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2018 after organisers signed a three-year contract extension on Sunday.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's office said in a statement the extension was announced after Germany's Sebastian Vettel won this year's race at the Sepang circuit for Ferrari.
Organisers said state oil giant Petronas would also continue as title sponsor of the race, which has been on the calendar since 1999, for the next three years.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; editing by Peter Rutherford)
World number one Dustin Johnson is playing the "best golf in the world" and will start as the favourite to win the Masters next month, Jordan Spieth has said ahead of Thursday's Houston Open.