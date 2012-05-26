Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
MONACO Pastor Maldonado's chances of winning two Formula One races in a row suffered a huge setback when he was handed a 10 place grid penalty for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
Race stewards, including Williams' 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell, ruled the Venezuelan had caused an avoidable collision in final practice when his Williams chopped in front of the Sauber of Mexican Sergio Perez.
Maldonado crashed a lap later, ripping the rear right wheel off his car.
The Venezuelan won the previous Spanish Grand Prix for his first victory in Formula One and his team's first in nearly eight years.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.