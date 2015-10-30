Marussia team principal John Booth (L) and Marussia's President and Sporting director Graeme Lowdon leave the hospital where Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France is hospitalized, in Yokkaichi, Mie prefecture October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MEXICO CITY Uncertainty surrounded the Manor Marussia Formula One team on Friday amid reports that principal John Booth and sporting director Graeme Lowdon had resigned and would leave at the end of the season.

Lowdon told Reuters at the Mexican Grand Prix that he could not make any comment.

However, he confirmed that he and Booth would remain in charge of the tail-end team for the final three rounds of the championship.

Both are founders of Manor which is now owned by Stephen Fitzpatrick, who runs the Independent British energy supplier Ovo and has said he is funding the team personally.

The team went into administration late last year, missing the last three races, but was rescued in time for the current championship.

Fitzpatrick became principal investor in March with former Sainsbury's chief executive Justin King appointed interim chairman.

Manor are due to switch from year-old Ferrari engines to Mercedes power units next season and have yet to confirm any drivers. American Alexander Rossi and Britain's Will Stevens are the current lineup.

The British-based team have not scored any points this season and are last in the standings.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)