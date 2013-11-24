McLaren Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico drives during the qualifying session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO McLaren's slim hopes of avoiding their worst season's performance suffered a further setback at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday when Sergio Perez took a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change.

The drop to 19th, for his final Formula One race with the team, left Perez with little chance of securing the fourth place or higher that McLaren will need if 2013 is not to be their worst season since they contested their first race in 1966.

The Mexican had crashed heavily in the second phase of Saturday's rain-delayed qualifying at Interlagos and had been 14th on the provisional grid, one place ahead of 2009 world champion team mate Jenson Button.

Inspection of the car after the crash revealed damage to the gearbox.

McLaren failed to finish in the top three at any race in 1980 but have always managed at least a fourth place. This season, Button and Perez have finished no higher than fifth.

