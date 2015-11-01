MEXICO CITY McLaren oppose partners Honda providing engines to Red Bull because they are not a charity foundation for their Formula One rivals, racing director Eric Boullier has said.

Former champions Red Bull and sister team Toro Rosso have yet to find an engine partner for 2016 after their current relationship with Renault broke down.

Mercedes have ruled out stepping in, Ferrari have indicated they are willing to supply Toro Rosso only and Renault have yet to reveal their plans for the sport beyond the end of the season.

McLaren are currently in an exclusive partnership with Honda and, having endured a nightmare first season troubled by engine problems, do not want another team to step in and benefit from their hard work when things improve.

"Clearly there is an issue in Red Bull which was created by Red Bull, not by anybody else and we are not a charity foundation," said Boullier. "So we are not here to help."

Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone told reporters last month that Honda had agreed when they decided to return to the sport that they would be willing to supply two teams in their second year.

However they also agreed separately to McLaren boss Ron Dennis having a veto.

Honda motorsport director Yasuhisa Arai told reporters this week that talks were still ongoing, however.

"We have been approached by the team but discussions are ongoing and nothing has been decided. I always say this season: we are always open, so we are in discussions that are ongoing – that’s it," he said.

