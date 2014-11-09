SAO PAULO McLaren's head of aerodynamics Doug McKiernan is leaving the team along with a number of others in a revamp of the technical department after another disappointing season for the former champions.

McLaren have not won a race for nearly two years and their current car has been no match for that of the dominant Mercedes works team.

Responding to a report on Italy's Omnicorse magazine website, which named McKiernan as one of 13 technical employees told their services were no longer required, a spokesman said there were arrivals and departures.

"We are working extremely hard to get McLaren back to where it belongs, at the very front of the grid," he said. "To achieve that we have carefully reviewed everything we do and have recruited some very talented individuals.

"To ensure that we do not have duplication of roles, and that we have the right people doing the right jobs, we have begun discussions with a small number of people who unfortunately do not have a role in the new structure."

Red Bull's former head of aerodynamics Peter Prodromou, who was top designer Adrian Newey's right-hand man at that team, has returned to McLaren where he was head of aero up to 2006.

Sporting director Sam Michael has already announced his departure at the end of the season to return to Australia.

McLaren are starting a new partnership with Honda next year and have yet to confirm their driver line-up, although double world champion Fernando Alonso is widely expected to return from Ferrari.

If that happens, McLaren will have to choose between one of their current line-up of Britain's 2009 world champion Jenson Button and Danish youngster Kevin Magnussen.

