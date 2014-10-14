Valencia focused on securing European football for Everton
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
LONDON Rank and file Mercedes team members are in line for average bonuses of 10,000 pounds each after Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg brought home the Formula One constructors' title on Sunday.
A team spokesman confirmed all permanent staff members at the Brackley factory in central England would get the payments as part of a company bonus scheme set up at the start of the season.
Red Bull, whose reign as world champions ended at Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, have paid similar bonuses to their factory staff for the past four years.
The drivers and technical head Paddy Lowe were addressing the assembled staff at Brackley on Tuesday, a day after Mercedes motorsport head and non-executive chairman Niki Lauda thanked them on Monday.
Hamilton took his ninth win of the season in Russia on Sunday, leading Rosberg to the team's ninth one-two finish in 16 races.
The Briton now leads Rosberg by 17 points in the championship with three races remaining and double points available for the finale in Abu Dhabi.
Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.
BAGSHOT, England Winger Anthony Watson and number eight Billy Vunipola will both make their first starts of the championship after being selected by England coach Eddie Jones on Thursday for the Six Nations showdown with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.