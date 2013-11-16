McLaren Formula One driver Sergio Perez (R) of Mexico looks toward compatriot Sauber F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez during a news conference at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

AUSTIN, Texas Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez was hit with a 10 place grid penalty for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix after impeding Williams driver Pastor Maldonado during qualifying on Saturday.

The Mexican, who had qualified 10th for Sunday's race, will now start 20th after stewards ruled he had "unnecessarily impeded" the Venezuelan just minutes into the session at the Circuit of the Americas.

The stewards also said in a statement that the rookie had performed manoeuvres they considered to be dangerous.

Marussia's Max Chilton was handed a drive-through penalty for impeding in the same session and must serve it during the first five laps of Sunday's race, the penultimate round of the season.

The Briton had qualified in last place but Caterham's Charles Pic, who was one place above, was handed a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change on Friday.

(Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Alan Baldwin)