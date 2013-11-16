Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
AUSTIN, Texas Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez was hit with a 10 place grid penalty for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix after impeding Williams driver Pastor Maldonado during qualifying on Saturday.
The Mexican, who had qualified 10th for Sunday's race, will now start 20th after stewards ruled he had "unnecessarily impeded" the Venezuelan just minutes into the session at the Circuit of the Americas.
The stewards also said in a statement that the rookie had performed manoeuvres they considered to be dangerous.
Marussia's Max Chilton was handed a drive-through penalty for impeding in the same session and must serve it during the first five laps of Sunday's race, the penultimate round of the season.
The Briton had qualified in last place but Caterham's Charles Pic, who was one place above, was handed a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change on Friday.
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.