McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the second practice session ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton stands in his garage during first practice session ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW DELHI A frustrated Lewis Hamilton fell foul of the Formula One stewards once again Friday when he was handed a three-place penalty on the starting grid for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix after ignoring yellow warning flags in practice.

The McLaren driver had set the fastest lap, in the final seconds, in the first ever session run at the Buddh International circuit.

Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez was also handed a similar sanction after stewards ruled he had committed the same offence of ignoring double-waved yellow flags at turn 16 while a car was being recovered by marshals in close proximity to the track.

The penalty ended Hamilton's hopes of a second successive pole position Saturday after qualifying fastest in the last race in South Korea.

It also boosted Red Bull's chances of setting a Formula One record of 16 poles in a single season. The champions have already chalked up 15.

"It's not good for the weekend. It doesn't look like we're the quickest at the moment so wherever we qualify, three places further back from there is going to make it tough for us. But it's not impossible," said Hamilton.

"We're already on the back foot, I've already put the team on the back foot with that penalty," added the 2008 world champion, who is fighting to finish runner-up in the championship.

Both titles have already been won by Sebastian Vettel and his Red Bull team.

The Briton has made regular appearances in front of the stewards this season after a series of crashes and controversies and been penalised six times.

Hamilton said he had not tried to argue his case in front of the stewards, one of them being compatriot and former racer Johnny Herbert.

"I went in there and I put my hands up and I said 'I accept whatever penalty I get'. That's what I said, and they gave me one," he declared.

"I don't really have any feelings towards it.

"It is what it is. I'm a bit frustrated with myself. It's my fault, as usual. So I just have to do whatever I can from wherever I qualify tomorrow."

