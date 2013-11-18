Renshaw fifty moves Australia towards lead
BENGALURU Opener Matt Renshaw struck his second fifty of the series as Australia made slow progress towards a first innings lead against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
AUSTIN, Texas Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne was handed a 20-second post-race penalty for colliding with Mexican Esteban Gutierrez on the final lap of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, dropping the Frenchman from 12th to 16th place.
The drive through penalty was imposed after the finish of the race won by Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Sauber's Gutierrez was classified 13th.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Austin)
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic would not change a thing about the club's topsy-turvy campaign, saying both he and his players were stronger for the "priceless" experience.
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.