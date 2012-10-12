Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
YEONGAM, South Korea Marussia's French Formula One rookie Charles Pic will collect a 10 place grid penalty for Sunday's Korean Grand Prix for exceeding his engine allocation for the season.
Drivers are allowed eight engines for the 20 race championship but Pic will be using his ninth, incurring an automatic penalty.
"We plan to fit a new engine to Charles' car this evening in the knowledge that, as his ninth engine of the season, we will incur a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday," team principal John Booth said in a statement.
Pic has not qualified higher than 19th on the 24 car grid so far this season.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.