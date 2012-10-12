YEONGAM, South Korea Marussia's French Formula One rookie Charles Pic will collect a 10 place grid penalty for Sunday's Korean Grand Prix for exceeding his engine allocation for the season.

Drivers are allowed eight engines for the 20 race championship but Pic will be using his ninth, incurring an automatic penalty.

"We plan to fit a new engine to Charles' car this evening in the knowledge that, as his ninth engine of the season, we will incur a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday," team principal John Booth said in a statement.

Pic has not qualified higher than 19th on the 24 car grid so far this season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)