London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
NUEBURGRING, Germany Caterham's Charles Pic will start the German Grand Prix from the back of the grid after receiving a five-place penalty for changing a part in his car's gearbox, the FIA said in a statement on Sunday.
The Frenchman qualified 19th but will now start from 22nd at the Nuerburgring, behind Marussia's Max Chilton.
The gearbox layshaft was not a part that can be replaced without a breach of the rules, meaning the stewards had to impose the mandatory penalty.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.