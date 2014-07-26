Everton manager relaxed over Lukaku's commitment despite contract impasse
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes Romelu Lukaku will continue to do his best for the club despite the uncertainty over whether the striker will sign a new contract.
BUDAPEST Mercedes title contender Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix from the pitlane with heavily rebuilt cars after qualifying setbacks on Saturday.
Danish rookie Magnussen qualified 10th, despite not setting a time in the third session due to a heavy crash. McLaren said the car was badly damaged and the chassis and gearbox would have to be changed.
McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier said that meant "obviously that he starts from the pitlane" due to mandatory penalties.
Magnussen will join Hamilton, who failed to set a timed lap and qualified 21st after a fuel leak set his car on fire in the opening phase.
Mercedes said the Briton's car needed the chassis, engine and gearbox replacing.
BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged supporters to stop booing midfielder Andre Gomes, who scored his first goal for the Catalans in Sunday's 4-2 win over Valencia after 36 appearances.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he would rather win the Europa League this season than finish in the top four of the Premier League, even if his side will be fighting their hardest to do both.