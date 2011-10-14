YEONGAM, South Korea Formula One teams and drivers criticised the Korean Grand Prix circuit layout after Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Toro Rosso's Jaime Alguersuari collided at the pitlane exit in Friday's wet free practice.

The Yeongam pitlane has caused concern since the inaugural grand prix last year with the exit feeding into the first left-handed corner at the end of the main straight.

Rosberg skidded while braking into the corner, went off the track and rammed into Alguersuari's car as the Spaniard was leaving the pits.

"I have to say it's a little frustrating with a brand new circuit like this that we have that problem," Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn said.

"It was neither drivers' fault but that is a consequence of that pitlane exit. Obviously we will try and help the drivers, particularly during the race. But it's not ideal."

The governing FIA said race director Charlie Whiting had proposed implementing a warning system for drivers on the pit straight.

Officials said the proposal would likely see a white flashing light on the track side and a blue flashing light at the pitlane exit to warn drivers on both sides of the wall, but that would not be decided until Saturday morning.

"A lot of cars will run wide into turn one and unfortunately when you exit the pit lane it filters back in at that point," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

"It was a law of averages that that accident was going to happen. It's a shame that one hasn't been addressed. It's good to see that... at the pit lane entry, the wall has been moved back so there's better visibility coming in."

Rosberg and Alguersuari also criticised the layout after the incident.

"Nico said that he did not see me well exiting the pit lane and it is very easy for the car running on the straight line if it makes a small mistake, goes outside, to collide with another car," Alguersuari said.

"I understand that quite well, it was not Nico's fault, he was pushing for another lap and he just went a bit wide and contacted me. I prefer it happened today and not in the race."

The stewards summoned Rosberg after the practice session but decided to impose no penalty given the "extenuating circumstances."

Mercedes were however fined 10,000 euros, with 5,000 suspended for a year, for failing to appear in a timely manner in front of the stewards.

