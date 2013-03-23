Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the third practice session of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong

SEPANG, Malaysia Red Bull's Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday after a rain-hit qualifying.

Vettel will be joined on the front row for the second race of the season by Ferrari's Felipe Massa, while the Brazilian's Spanish team mate Fernando Alonso will start in third place.

Lewis Hamilton will complete the second row in his Mercedes with Red Bull's Mark Webber rounding out the top five.

