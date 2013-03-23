Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
SEPANG, Malaysia Red Bull's Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday after a rain-hit qualifying.
Vettel will be joined on the front row for the second race of the season by Ferrari's Felipe Massa, while the Brazilian's Spanish team mate Fernando Alonso will start in third place.
Lewis Hamilton will complete the second row in his Mercedes with Red Bull's Mark Webber rounding out the top five.
(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.