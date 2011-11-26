Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the third practice session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel chalked up a record 15th pole position of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 24-year-old German, who had equalled Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 in a single Formula One season at the previous race in Abu Dhabi, led Australian team mate Mark Webber in a front row sweep for the champions.

McLaren's Jenson Button will start Sunday's race in third place, next to compatriot and team mate Lewis Hamilton.

