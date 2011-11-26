Barrichello tunes out talk of retirement
SAO PAULO Rubens Barrichello tuned out any talk of retirement on Saturday after Sebastian Vettel led tributes to a Formula One stalwart who has been racing for as long as the world champion could remember.
SAO PAULO Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel chalked up a record 15th pole position of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The 24-year-old German, who had equalled Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 in a single Formula One season at the previous race in Abu Dhabi, led Australian team mate Mark Webber in a front row sweep for the champions.
McLaren's Jenson Button will start Sunday's race in third place, next to compatriot and team mate Lewis Hamilton.
LONDON Pedro de la Rosa will return to Formula One in 2012 at the age of 41 after signing a two-year deal to drive for Spanish-based HRT.