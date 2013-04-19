REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives at the Bahrain International Circuit, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

MANAMA Brazilian Felipe Massa kept Ferrari team mate Fernando Alonso off the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

With track temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and clear skies, Massa lapped the Sakhir desert track with a best time of one minute 34.487 seconds.

Alonso, winner of the third race of the season in China last weekend, was second fastest and 0.077 off Massa's time.

Germany's Nico Rosberg was third fastest for Mercedes, who had Lewis Hamilton only 13th, with Red Bull's triple champion and overall leader Sebastian Vettel fourth.

Australian Mark Webber, making his 200th start this weekend with a three-place grid penalty after a nightmare race in Shanghai, was seventh for Red Bull and behind McLaren's Jenson Button.

Finland's Heikki Kovalainen, dropped by Caterham at the end of last season, made his return to the team as a reserve driver and lapped 20th of the 22 drivers.

Another reserve, Venezuelan Rodolfo Gonzalez, made his first Friday appearance for Marussia in place of Jules Bianchi but completed only seven laps due to a gearbox problem.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)