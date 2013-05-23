MONACO Nico Rosberg gave Mercedes a quick start to their Monaco Grand Prix weekend with the fastest time in first practice on Thursday.

The German, a local resident who has been at home on the twisty streets ever since he was a boy growing up in the principality, lapped with a best time of one minute 16.195 seconds.

While Rosberg will be chasing his third successive pole position in Saturday's qualifying, hat-trick chasing Spaniard Fernando Alonso was second fastest for Ferrari a mere 0.087 seconds slower.

Alonso, winner of his home race in Spain this month, is hoping to become Ferrari's first Monaco winner since 2001 and the first Formula One driver to triumph in the glamour race with three separate teams.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean was third fastest for Lotus as he limbered up for his closest thing to a home race in the continuing absence of a French Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, the 2008 world champion and Rosberg's team mate, was fifth quickest, just behind Ferrari's Felipe Massa on the timesheets, on a gloriously sunny morning with the Mediterranean glinting as a backdrop.

Hamilton was 0.274 slower than Rosberg around the historic circuit that threads its way up the hill and into Casino square before dipping and winding down to the darkness of the tunnel and blasting past the moored yachts on the quayside.

Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado provided the incident-free session's main surprise, planting his Williams firmly in sixth place after 90 minutes on one of the most treacherous and unforgiving circuits on the calendar.

Williams have not scored a point yet this season, a run of six races in a row including last year's finale, and are in danger of chalking up their worst ever start to a championship this weekend.

Maldonado has form in Monaco, however, winning junior series races there on his way to Formula One and loving the challenge of keeping out of the barriers.

Red Bull's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has a four-point lead in the standings over Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen, was only 10th quickest with Australian team mate Mark Webber - last year's winner - seventh.

The McLarens of Jenson Button and Sergio Perez were eighth and ninth respectively ahead of what could be another difficult weekend for a team struggling to catch up after starting the year well off the pace.

