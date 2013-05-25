Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil looks on in his car during the third practice session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany steers his car during the third practice session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MONACO Ferrari's Felipe Massa crashed heavily in an accident-strewn final Monaco Grand Prix practice session on Saturday with Nico Rosberg completing a sweep of fastest times for Mercedes.

The Brazilian wrestled with a seemingly unresponsive steering wheel before locking up on the brakes and smashing into the steel guardrail on the pit straight.

The Ferrari then plunged nose-first into the energy-absorbing plastic safety barrier at the Ste. Devote corner, bringing out red flags with 23 minutes remaining and leaving Massa's mechanics with a major repair job before later qualifying.

They were not the only ones handed an increased workload, with Force India's Adrian Sutil hitting the barriers at Massenet on the rise to Casino Square with 15 minutes remaining and Lotus's Romain Grosjean also coming to grief at Ste. Devote after crashing there on Thursday.

Rosberg, who was fastest in both sessions on Thursday - Friday being a rest day - and will be chasing a third pole position in a row, completed one hat-trick with a quickest lap around the narrow street circuit of one minute 14.378 seconds.

That was 0.661 faster than second-placed Grosjean's best and 0.883 faster than Red Bull's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel in third place.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was fourth fastest, with the Spaniard 0.908 off the pace - but without doing a clean lap on the fastest tyres - ahead of qualifying for a race he has won twice with different teams.

Rosberg's team mate Lewis Hamilton, the 2008 world champion, was fifth on the timesheets.

Monaco, the glamour highlight of the Formula One calendar, is the sixth race of the season. Vettel leads Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen by four points.

Raikkonen was sixth quickest on a chilly but bright morning with a gusty breeze blowing in from the sea and across the yacht-filled harbour.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Sonia Oxley)