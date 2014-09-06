Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
MONZA Italy Formula One leader Nico Rosberg sat out most of Saturday's final Italian Grand Prix practise due to a gearbox problem while Mercedes team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest.
Mercedes, the sport's dominant team, said they were working hard to fix Rosberg's car before qualifying for the final European race of the season.
Rosberg, who managed just three laps and did not set a time, leads Hamilton by 29 points with seven rounds remaining and has had few mechanical problems while the Briton has had more than his share.
Hamilton had problems with his car's electronics on Friday but was untroubled on Saturday, with the sun shining at the historic track near Milan, and wrapped up practise with a fastest time of one minute 25.519 seconds.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso lapped second fastest at his team's home track, in 1:25.931, with Williams drivers Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa living up to expectations in third and fourth places.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, winner of the last two races, was ninth with four times world champion Sebastian Vettel sixth.
Toro Rosso's Russian rookie Daniil Kvyat was eighth but is set to take a 10 place grid penalty for Sunday's race after having to exceed his allocation of five power units for the season and using a sixth.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).