SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Red Bull's Mark Webber set the pace in a wet Belgian Grand Prix practice on Friday after Michael Schumacher had entered his third decade in Formula One with a golden helmet and the fastest lap of the morning.

Seven-times world champion Schumacher and Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg were the only drivers in the early session to lap on a dry track before rain set in.

Webber, who was on pole at Spa last year and celebrates his 35th birthday on Saturday, then set the day's fastest lap of 1:50.321 in the second wet afternoon session, with Schumacher fading back to 11th.

"The weather was a little bit up and down today," said Webber, with some understatement. "We got some dry running in but only around four laps.

"Otherwise we were just doing general housekeeping, looking at ride heights, brake balance and all that stuff before we get the car to the limit."

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and the McLaren pairing of Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton followed the Australian with Red Bull's champion and runaway leader Sebastian Vettel back on 10th place.

With eight races left, Vettel has an 85-point lead over Webber and is 88 ahead of Hamilton.

Schumacher's special helmet was to mark the 20th anniversary of his grand prix debut at the circuit on August 25, 1991.

However the glint of gold was swamped by a heavy shower with only 10 minutes gone, with drivers completing the first session on wet tyres.

SENNA DEBUT

Button, winner of the last race in Hungary before the summer break, was third fastest in 2:02.740 behind the Mercedes duo in the morning with Vettel fourth.

Hamilton, last year's race winner at Spa but recovering from a cold on his return, was behind Button in both sessions.

"We look pretty good in the wet but I think the car is pretty solid in the dry too," said Hamilton.

"I had a big moment on the approach to Blanchimont in P1 (first practice). I drove across a small river on the track - I must have been doing around 150mph - and I had a huge tank-slapper.

"I'm glad I was alert enough to correct it. Otherwise we could have ended up with all four corners and both wings knocked off the car."

Brazilian Bruno Senna made his Renault debut as a replacement for ousted Nick Heidfeld but blotted his copybook by spinning into the tyre wall with just over half an hour to go.

Senna ended the first session in 23rd place, still only one behind Russian team mate Vitaly Petrov. The Brazilian improved to 17th in the afternoon while Petrov was sidelined by power steering problems.

The team said they would change the steering rack and column for Saturday.

The first session was halted for nine minutes when British rookie Paul di Resta followed Senna into the barriers with 16 minutes remaining and the rescue crane still busy removing Senna's damaged Renault.

Indian Karun Chandhok took the place of Finland's Heikki Kovalainen at Team Lotus for the first session while Germany's Nico Hulkenberg replaced Adrian Sutil in the afternoon at Force India.

