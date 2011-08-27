Bournemouth boss Howe's ability not in doubt, says Cook
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Mark Webber celebrated his 35th birthday and a Red Bull contract extension with the fastest time in a rain-lashed final practice for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.
Webber, still without a win this year and 85 points behind championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel, completed seven laps with a best time of two minutes, 8.988 seconds after the downpour had eased enough for drivers to venture out.
Red Bull had earlier announced that Webber would be staying with the team next season, ending any lingering speculation about his future.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, winner at Spa last year after Webber had qualified on pole, was second fastest after a late run on intermediate tyres on a morning where the times counted for nothing.
"It's worse than what we had in Canada," Hamilton's team mate Jenson Button, who won in Montreal after a deluge delayed the race for hours, said over the team radio as drivers tested the conditions early in the session.
Vettel, winner of six of the first eight races and with one hand on his second successive title, lapped fifth fastest.
Red Bull have started every race on pole position this season but, despite Webber also being fastest in a wet Friday practice, Saturday's qualifying could end that run with both McLarens and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fancying their chances.
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.