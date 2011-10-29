Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany smiles in the pits during first practice session ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. India hosts its maiden F1 race from October 28-30. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil enters the pit lane during the second practice session ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the second practice session ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NOIDA, India Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel was quickest in final practice for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of a qualifying session that could bring Red Bull a record 16th pole position.

The 24-year-old German lapped the Buddh International Circuit outside New Delhi with the fastest time yet of one minute 24.824 seconds at the end of the hour's action on a hot and hazy morning.

Red Bull have started on pole 15 times in the 16 races so far this year and one more would be a record for a single season.

Vettel has taken 12 of those poles and is also chasing Briton Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 in a season.

McLaren's Jenson Button, who caught the eye earlier in the week when he lapped the circuit in a spluttering three-wheeled auto-rickshaw, was second fastest in the session and 0.367 slower than Vettel.

Red Bull's Mark Webber was third while Lewis Hamilton, seen chatting in the garage before practice with British comedian and McLaren sportscar owner Rowan Atkinson, was fourth on the timesheets.

McLaren's Hamilton has a three place penalty on the starting grid after ignoring warning flags in Friday's first session, when he was quickest.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso set the fifth fastest time.

Both championships have already been decided, with Vettel and Red Bull retaining their titles for the second year in succession.

After Friday's opening session was interrupted by stray dogs, organisers were relieved that the hour long session was uneventful.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)