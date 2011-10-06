Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

SUZUKA, Japan Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel is almost certain to be crowned Formula One's youngest double world champion in Japan this weekend, even if he suffers his worst result of the year.

In fact, such is the 24-year-old German's advantage that he could probably stay in bed on race day and still win the title.

Vettel, the man who has won nine of 14 races and not finished lower than fourth in any grand prix since last October, needs just a single point to be sure of his second successive crown.

He will not need even that if McLaren's Jenson Button fails to win.

The Japanese circuit is a track almost tailor-made for the Red Bull's characteristics and one where Vettel has triumphed from pole position for the past two years.

"Suzuka is one of my favourite tracks, it really couldn't have been built any better," said the German, who arrives in Japan on a roll after winning the last three races in Belgium, Italy and Singapore.

"The 130R is legendary. It's great fun to drive straight through this left-hand bend. I'm not the only one who loves this track and our car normally loves it too."

The only man who can stop him is Button and there is about as much likelihood of Britain's 2009 champion doing that as there is of Vettel packing a bucket and spade and spending the next couple of months on the beach.

Button, who has a Japanese girlfriend, a passion for the country and an army of local fans, has only once stood on the podium for what he considers a second home race. In 11 attempts, he has never won it.

He must pull off a first on Sunday, though, to have any chance of making Vettel wait to become only the ninth driver to take back-to-back titles.

"I think it will be a great race for everyone," said Button, who recognised it would be an emotional experience to race in Japan for the first time since the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

"In the last few races, I think we've shown that we have extremely good pace and that we've been the team most able to take the fight to Red Bull.

"On paper, I think it's a circuit that will suit the Red Bulls, particularly in the high-speed sweeps that make up the first sector of the track. But I certainly don't think people should under-estimate our package."

Given that Vettel can finish 10th and still celebrate the championship, Button will be looking at the race in isolation and thinking more about an individual victory rather than the overall picture.

Apart from the two Red Bulls, with Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber still seeking his first win of the season, Button faces stiff opposition from his own team mate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.

The real battle among these men is to finish the season as runner-up, and in Hamilton's case not be beaten by a team mate over the course of a year for the first time in his Formula One career.

"I think Suzuka will play to my strengths," said the 2008 world champion, whose season has been beset by crashes, collisions and controversies over his aggressive driving with a further furore after Singapore.

"It's a track that really requires you to drive in an attacking way to be able to get a good lap time. It's an uncompromising place."

Red Bull could also seal the constructors' title in Suzuka if they get a one-two finish and closest rivals McLaren score no more than nine points.

That battle looks more likely to go on to South Korea, however, with Button on the podium in his last four races and one or other McLaren driver in the top four in every grand prix this season.

