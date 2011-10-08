Barrichello tunes out talk of retirement
SAO PAULO Rubens Barrichello tuned out any talk of retirement on Saturday after Sebastian Vettel led tributes to a Formula One stalwart who has been racing for as long as the world champion could remember.
Formula One Japanese Grand Prix qualifying from Suzuka on Saturday.
1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:30.466
2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:30.475
3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:30.617
4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:30.804
5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:30.886
6. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:31.156
7. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes (NT)
8. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault (NT)
9. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault (NT)
10. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari (NT)
- - - - - - - - - -
11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India -Mercedes 1:32.463
12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India -Mercedes 1:32.746
13. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth 1:33.079
14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 1:33.224
15. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.227
16. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.427
17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari (NT)
- - - - - - - - - -
18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 1:35.454
19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 1:35.514
20. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 1:36.439
21. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 1:36.507
22. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 1:37.846
23. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes (NT)
24. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth (NT)
- - - - - - - - - -
1-10: third and final qualifying session
11-17: second qualifying session 18-24: first qualifying session
(NT = no time posted)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SAO PAULO Rubens Barrichello tuned out any talk of retirement on Saturday after Sebastian Vettel led tributes to a Formula One stalwart who has been racing for as long as the world champion could remember.
JOHANNESBURG Time is quickly running out to strike a deal at global climate talks to save a Kyoto Protocol in its death throes and make major cuts in the greenhouse gas emissions that scientists blame for rising temperatures, wilder weather and crop failures.
LONDON Pedro de la Rosa will return to Formula One in 2012 at the age of 41 after signing a two-year deal to drive for Spanish-based HRT.