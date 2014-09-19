Red Bull Formula One technical chief Adrian Newey speaks on the radio during the second practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone looks on as he attends an event at a hotel ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, in Singapore September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Xavier Galiana

SINGAPORE Formula One's governing body postponed the bulk of a ban on radio and pit board messages until next season after deciding on Friday that this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix was too early for teams to adapt to the new restrictions.

Teams were told last week that any talk over the radio or via a pit board about the performance of the car or driver would be considered a contravention of Article 20.1 of the sporting regulations and result in punishment.

However, hours before first practice at the floodlit Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday evening, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced it had revised the plans.

"Messages concerning a driver's own performance will not be allowed, but the expected ban on those relating to car performance will now be postponed until 2015 to give teams more time to prepare," the body said.

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone told reporters on Thursday he had been behind the original decision and wanted less talk on the radio during races. He also suggested more restrictions should be introduced in future.

"They drive the cars, they should know what is wrong or right," he said. "They don't need someone on the pit wall telling them what to do."

The FIA said they had met with the 11 team managers and opted to delay the bulk of changes until 2015 'due to the complexity of introducing such a ban at short notice and the potential for significantly differing effects between teams.'

HALF-WAY HOUSE

Williams technical head Pat Symonds welcomed the decision to postpone the ban on radio messages regarding car performance but made clear he felt the changes were unnecessary.

"The position (now) is that we've taken away the ban on managing the power unit. So as a team we can still manage the power unit and we can advise the driver what to do," he told Sky Sports News television.

"What we can't do at the moment is help him with his driving style to find time that way. It's a half-way house. I think it's pragmatic. Whether it's sensible or not I think is open to debate."

Symonds pointed out that the power units and energy store batteries were highly sophisticated, and expensive, pieces of kit that the teams needed to manage carefully because they were limited to how many they could use in a season.

"If we don't look after them we have the potential of increasing our costs quite a lot," he said.

"But perhaps more seriously for the sport, we have the potential that at the end of the season people will be taking penalties because they've used too many of them."

On a wider level, Symonds questioned whether Formula One needed to ban messages that helped drivers improve their own performance.

The Briton also criticised Formula One's bosses for announcing changes without seeking input from those who followed the sport.

"Unfortunately Formula One doesn't ask the public what it does enjoy and that's a great shame," he said, suggesting the sport should be no different to others in recognising the involvement of coaches.

"What we are doing is no different to a caddy to a top golfer, saying 'Look, there's a bit of wind. Why don't you use an eight iron instead of a seven?.' And that's totally accepted. It may not be broadcast but it's accepted," added Symonds.

"Where do you do draw the line? Do you want the drivers getting out and changing their own tyres? Because that's the logical conclusion, isn't it?"

(Editing by Alan Baldwin)