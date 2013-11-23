Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain drives past Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia as he is wheeled back into his garage during the qualifying session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Rain and the volume of water on the track halted qualifying for the season-ending Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with one 10-minute delay followed by two more at the Interlagos circuit.

Drivers had completed the second of the three wet qualifying sessions, with the quickest 10 drivers waiting to complete the starting grid.

Organisers ordered a 10-minute delay, which then extended to half an hour.

"The problem round here is there are rivers which form across the circuit," said Red Bull principal Christian Horner. "Once the car aquaplanes, you're just a passenger. It's safety above everything."

