Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Rain and the volume of water on the track halted qualifying for the season-ending Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with one 10-minute delay followed by two more at the Interlagos circuit.
Drivers had completed the second of the three wet qualifying sessions, with the quickest 10 drivers waiting to complete the starting grid.
Organisers ordered a 10-minute delay, which then extended to half an hour.
"The problem round here is there are rivers which form across the circuit," said Red Bull principal Christian Horner. "Once the car aquaplanes, you're just a passenger. It's safety above everything."
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.