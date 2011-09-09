MONZA, Italy Formula One champions Red Bull and engine provider Renault have signed a five-year extension to their partnership, both sides announced Friday.

The deal means Renault will provide Red Bull with the new 1.6 litre V6 turbo engines due to replace the current V8s in 2014.

"Red Bull Racing and Renault share the views that stability is a fundamental condition to perform at the top levels of competition," said Renault Sport F1 president Bernard Rey in a statement.

Red Bull have won seven of 12 races so far this season and started on pole position in all of them. Renault will also provide engines to the Renault F1, Team Lotus and Williams teams next year.

