Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was stripped of his first Formula One podium finish at his home Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after his car was found to have broken fuel regulations, the governing FIA said.
The decision meant McLaren's Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen moved up from third to second, with team mate Jenson Button taking third place.
Red Bull said they had notified the governing body immediately of their intention to appeal.
"Inconsistencies with the FIA fuel flow meter have been prevalent all weekend up and down the pit lane," the team said. "The Team and Renault are confident the fuel supplied to the engine is in full compliance with the regulations."
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.